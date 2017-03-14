Dr. Winthrop Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winthrop Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Winthrop Hall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Marin Surgical Associates Inc.165 Rowland Way Ste 200, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 577-4341
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr Hall was a very kind and compassionate physician. I came in with partial hearing in one ear and he spend 30+ minutes removing wax and buildup in my ear. It was something that had been plaguing me for years but no other health care provider had taken the time to really investigate the degree of wax buildup. I appreciated Dr. Halls diligence and expertise! He also explained verbally and with illustration the problem and what he accomplished.
About Dr. Winthrop Hall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1871662437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.