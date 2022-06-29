Dr. Winter Dowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winter Dowland, MD
Overview
Dr. Winter Dowland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dowling is patient, describes everything so you understand it A very caring person
About Dr. Winter Dowland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1881905651
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowland has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Hysteroscopy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.