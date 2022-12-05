See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Winston Warme, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Winston Warme, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Warme works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 543-3690
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bone and Joint Surgery Center At University of Washington
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-4288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2022
    At 73 yrs old & the 1 yr mark after surgery, I have complete use of my shoulder. After being told nothing could be done to repair my shoulder, Dr Warme & team have repaired & renewed complete use of my shoulder. This is a life changing repair, as I can return to doing the avid gardening and activities which I enthusiastically pursue. My office visit was timely & thorough. The surgery was the same. Rehab was timely & doable. Thank you Dr. Warme & team!
    Kathy Sinclair — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Winston Warme, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689649311
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brooke Amc Keller Army Comm Hospital
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Mc
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Mc
    Medical Education
    • USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winston Warme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warme works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Warme’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Warme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

