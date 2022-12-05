Dr. Winston Warme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Warme, MD
Overview
Dr. Winston Warme, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Warme works at
Locations
1
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 543-3690Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
2
Bone and Joint Surgery Center At University of Washington4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 598-4288
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At 73 yrs old & the 1 yr mark after surgery, I have complete use of my shoulder. After being told nothing could be done to repair my shoulder, Dr Warme & team have repaired & renewed complete use of my shoulder. This is a life changing repair, as I can return to doing the avid gardening and activities which I enthusiastically pursue. My office visit was timely & thorough. The surgery was the same. Rehab was timely & doable. Thank you Dr. Warme & team!
About Dr. Winston Warme, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Amc Keller Army Comm Hospital
- Madigan Army Mc
- Brooke Army Mc
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Warme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.