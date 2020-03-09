Dr. Winston Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Shih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winston Shih, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Locations
Nephrology & Hypertension111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7104
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very good and very caring with my elderly mom. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Winston Shih, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Princeton
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
