Dr. Winston Sequeira, MD
Dr. Winston Sequeira, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
- Rush University Medical Center
I found him to be friendly, professional, trustworthy, honest, and a wonderful doctor - interested in all my issues and willing to explain the medical results and procedures with me. I would definitely recommend him as a wonderful Rheumatologist.
About Dr. Winston Sequeira, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1063445633
- University of Illinois
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sequeira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sequeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sequeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sequeira has seen patients for Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sequeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sequeira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sequeira.
