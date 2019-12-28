Overview

Dr. Winston Sequeira, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Sequeira works at University Rheumatologists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.