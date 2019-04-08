Overview

Dr. Winston Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at WINSTON J SCOTT, MD in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.