Dr. Moy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston Moy, MD
Overview
Dr. Winston Moy, MD is a Dermatologist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from China Med Coll, Taiwan.
Locations
Nancy A Spinelli DO PA35 W Main St Ste 201, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 328-5968Monday9:00am - 5:15pmTuesday9:00am - 5:15pmWednesday9:00am - 5:15pmThursday9:00am - 3:45pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moy is professional, courteous, caring and accommodating. The office staff is also helpful and pleasant.
About Dr. Winston Moy, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225196314
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- China Med Coll, Taiwan
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moy speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.