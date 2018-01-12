See All Dermatologists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Winston Moy, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Winston Moy, MD is a Dermatologist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from China Med Coll, Taiwan.

Dr. Moy works at Nancy A Spinelli DO PA in Denville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy A Spinelli DO PA
    35 W Main St Ste 201, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-5968
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2018
    Dr. Moy is professional, courteous, caring and accommodating. The office staff is also helpful and pleasant.
    G Gunzelman in Rockaway, NJ — Jan 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Winston Moy, MD
    About Dr. Winston Moy, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1225196314
    Education & Certifications

    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • China Med Coll, Taiwan
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

