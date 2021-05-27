Overview

Dr. Winston Gandy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Gandy works at Northside Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Jasper, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.