Dr. Winston Gandy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Winston Gandy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Atlanta Cardiology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 796-7011
Atlanta Cardiology Associates1150 Lake Hearn Dr Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions
The Aicher Clinic LLC35 W Church St Ste 101, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
VERY CAREING DOCTOR THAT WANT TO MAKE YOU WELL.
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gandy speaks Spanish.
