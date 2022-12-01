Dr. Winston Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Winston Chan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-9873Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Surgical Associates of Mansfield2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-8619
-
3
Carrollton4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 826-9873Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Plano East3709 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 826-9873Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
5
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410B Worth St Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-9873Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Excellent
About Dr. Winston Chan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1942556485
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.