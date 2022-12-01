Overview

Dr. Winston Chan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX, Carrollton, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.