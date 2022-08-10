See All Neurosurgeons in Homewood, AL
Dr. Winston Capel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Winston Capel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Capel works at BBH Specialty Care Network Neurosurgery in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BBH Specialty Care Network Neurosurgery
    513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 260, Homewood, AL 35209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Capel is a phenomenal surgeon. My teenage daughter has suffered greatly with back pain and SI joint dysfunction for 2 1/2 years, due to a sports injury. Dr. Capel, performed an SI Joint Fusion surgery, and she is remarkably better! Well on her way to finishing High School and out to lead the life she chooses without excruciating pain! His bedside manner is unheard of, the best we have ever encountered, truly an amazing man of God, and surgeon. 5 stars all the way!!
    AGILMER — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Winston Capel, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326012436
    Education & Certifications

    • U Md
    • U Ms Sch Med/U Ms Med Ctr
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    • University of Utah
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winston Capel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Capel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capel works at BBH Specialty Care Network Neurosurgery in Homewood, AL. View the full address on Dr. Capel’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Capel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

