Dr. Winston Capel, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Winston Capel, MD
Overview
Dr. Winston Capel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
BBH Specialty Care Network Neurosurgery513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 260, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capel?
Dr. Capel is a phenomenal surgeon. My teenage daughter has suffered greatly with back pain and SI joint dysfunction for 2 1/2 years, due to a sports injury. Dr. Capel, performed an SI Joint Fusion surgery, and she is remarkably better! Well on her way to finishing High School and out to lead the life she chooses without excruciating pain! His bedside manner is unheard of, the best we have ever encountered, truly an amazing man of God, and surgeon. 5 stars all the way!!
About Dr. Winston Capel, MD
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326012436
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- U Ms Sch Med/U Ms Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capel works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Capel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.