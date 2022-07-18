Overview

Dr. Winston Barzell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.