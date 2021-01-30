Dr. Alt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston Alt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Winston Alt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
- 1 11726 San Vicente Blvd Ste 408, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 820-2511
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I just started with Dr. Alt. We had to meet on the ?? b/cuz of covid-19. Not ideal for me. Best to see ?? and be seen in person with a psychiatrist. But so far he "Gets it". The others I called were horrible. Dr. Alt is the Top of the List.
- 43 years of experience
- English
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Alt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
