Dr. Winston Alexis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Winston Alexis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Alexis works at South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida OB/GYN Services
    209 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 452-4377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Broward Health Medical Center
    1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 355-5110
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    Nova Southeastern University Family Medicine Clinic
    3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    South Florida OB/GYN Services
    150 NW 70th Ave Ste 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 452-4377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 02, 2018
    My myomectomy surgery was flawless.i was scared to death but he assured me i would be alright. I felt absolutely no pain and recovery is speedy.however he needs to work on his personality and after care.they tell you to call the office if you have any concerns or emergency yet no one ever returns your call or address your concerns. There's absolutely no after care or sincere concern for patients after surgery and that's the most important.
    — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Winston Alexis, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235134917
    Education & Certifications

    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winston Alexis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

