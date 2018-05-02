Dr. Winston Alexis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Alexis, MD
Overview
Dr. Winston Alexis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
South Florida OB/GYN Services209 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 452-4377Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:30pmFriday1:00pm - 5:30pm
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-5110Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Nova Southeastern University Family Medicine Clinic3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Florida OB/GYN Services150 NW 70th Ave Ste 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 452-4377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My myomectomy surgery was flawless.i was scared to death but he assured me i would be alright. I felt absolutely no pain and recovery is speedy.however he needs to work on his personality and after care.they tell you to call the office if you have any concerns or emergency yet no one ever returns your call or address your concerns. There's absolutely no after care or sincere concern for patients after surgery and that's the most important.
About Dr. Winston Alexis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Alexis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis.
