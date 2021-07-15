Overview

Dr. Winson Lo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Lo works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.