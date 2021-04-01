Dr. Borkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winslow Borkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winslow Borkowski, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Borkowski works at
Locations
Pediatric Lung Care5875 Bremo Rd Ste 303, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 281-8303
Bon Secours Pediatric Neurology Clinic5855 Bremo Rd Ste 303, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 281-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Do you want a doctor who listens and truly cares for their patient? Then you have found the right doctor. Dr. Borkowski was there in our time of need and continues to give top of the notch care to our child with PANDAS. He’s the best of the best.
About Dr. Winslow Borkowski, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1942545629
Education & Certifications
- Eeg Fellowship Hospital
- Medical Coillege Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Milwaukee, Wi
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.