General Surgery
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Winnie Polen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in New Providence, NJ. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Polen works at Summit Medical Group Breast Care Center in New Providence, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Breast Care Center
    890 Mountain Ave Fl 3, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8770
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Livingston Office
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 02, 2023
    My GYN referred me to Dr Polen because I had an abnormal finding on my recent mammogram. The radiologist didn't explain much but Dr Polen clarified things so at least now I know what we are monitoring and why.
    Martha L. — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Winnie Polen, DO

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1851371330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    National Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winnie Polen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Polen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

