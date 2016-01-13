Dr. Winnie Pao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winnie Pao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winnie Pao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Pao works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pao?
Dr poa was exceptionally thorough and detailed in her presentation of my husbands medical concerns and conditions. Spent a good deal of time explaining tests, evaluations, and plan and recommendations for treatment. My husband was very reassured by her approach and caring
About Dr. Winnie Pao, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386801389
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pao works at
Dr. Pao has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.