Dr. Winnie Pang, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Winnie Pang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Pang works at Optum - Family Medicine in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    228 N Garfield Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr. Pang has been treating me for rheumatoid arthritis for the few years. She prescribed a few different medications before we found the right regimen, but now my symptoms have improved significantly. She has a good bedside manner and is friendly, helpful, and caring. I'm able to make an appointment with her pretty easily. The wait time is short and I'm usually seen on time. The office is clean and staff is friendly.
    About Dr. Winnie Pang, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1962734798
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winnie Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang works at Optum - Family Medicine in Monterey Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pang’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

