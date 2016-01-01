Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winnie Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Winnie Mann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
Infintiy Rehab10901 176th Cir NE, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (206) 310-0431
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Winnie Mann, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114127396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
