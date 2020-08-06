Dr. Winifred Kao-Seda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao-Seda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winifred Kao-Seda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Winifred Kao-Seda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Berks ENT Surgical Associates1 Granite Point Dr Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-9728
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
I REALLY don't get the negative stuff. I've seen her twice now. She's pleasant, thorough and very clear in telling me what she's seeing and what she thinks we should do. She answers all of my questions. Seems to me she's an excellent doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821018623
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
