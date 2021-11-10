Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bragg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Spine and Orthopedic Pain Center PC6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 303A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 333-3360
Spine and Orthopedic Pain Center112 Gainsborough Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 333-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know what i would have done had it not been for Dr. Bragg. I have been a patient for 10 plus years and she has helped me deal with my chronic pain. Very kind and compassionate , always wanting to know if there is anything else she can do for me. Top Doc! as far as I’m concerned!
About Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Hospital
- Bapt Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Bragg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bragg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bragg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bragg has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bragg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bragg.
