Dr. Wing Tam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Tam works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Frederick in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.