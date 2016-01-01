See All Gastroenterologists in San Francisco, CA
Gastroenterology
Dr. Wing King, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. King works at International Medicine in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    International Medicine
    505 Parnassus Ave # 1007, San Francisco, CA 94143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Wireless pH Testing
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Wing King, MD

    Gastroenterology
    45 years of experience
    English, Cantonese
    1003964826
    Education & Certifications

    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
