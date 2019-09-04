Dr. Waider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winfried Waider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winfried Waider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF SAARLANDES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Waider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Cardiology Medical Group Inc.2898 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waider?
He’s patient knowledgeable .He listens to the patient concerns. Office staff very friendly professional. Dr. Waider is honest trustworthy expert in his field
About Dr. Winfried Waider, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1205863701
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF SAARLANDES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waider works at
Dr. Waider has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.