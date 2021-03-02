Dr. Winfred Sardar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winfred Sardar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winfred Sardar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sardar works at
Locations
Cornerstone Pain Management801 E Debbie Ln Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 419-9048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. W Sardar is the most trusted doctor you can find and extremely smart. Sweet and very caring. Barbara Edwards He has kept me going for several years with his care. Thank you Dr Sardar
About Dr. Winfred Sardar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1952362824
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sardar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardar.
