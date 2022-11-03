See All Neurosurgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.

Dr. Fisher III works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Kirklin Clinic
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 801-8950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    1040 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-1430
  3. 3
    510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-1430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Fisher saved my life. His expertise, skills and caring are second to none.
    Darlene Dunning-Munson — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467496083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher III works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Fisher III’s profile.

    Dr. Fisher III has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

