Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.



Dr. Fisher III works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.