Dr. Windsor Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Windsor Ting, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3224
Windsor Ting MD128 Mott St Ste 701, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-1974
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Ting for 8 years. He was able to diagnose a root cause that other doctors could not. I am grateful to have found his care and continued check ups. He always takes time to answer my questions and explains in simple language that I can understand. He has referred me to other specialists when needed and is part of a great team at Mt Sinai. His staff are also incredibly caring and helpful.
About Dr. Windsor Ting, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1386608354
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
