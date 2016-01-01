Dr. Win Chein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Win Chein, DDS
Overview
Dr. Win Chein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Goshen, IN.
Dr. Chein works at
Locations
-
1
Kapoor LLC2909 County Home Rd, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 533-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chein?
About Dr. Win Chein, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386012474
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chein works at
Dr. Chein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.