Overview

Dr. Wilson Yap, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Yap works at YAP WILSON MD in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.