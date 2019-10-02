Overview

Dr. Wilson Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Farsightedness and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.