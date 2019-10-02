Dr. Wilson Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilson Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Farsightedness and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3892 State St Ste 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 687-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is very professional, direct with instructions, thorough exam along with a great staff. Cataract surgeries 3 years ago and no problems after. Now on annual wellness checks.
About Dr. Wilson Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1003920372
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
