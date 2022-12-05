Overview

Dr. Wilson Szeto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Szeto works at Penn Prsbytrn Med Ctr Crdvsclr in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.