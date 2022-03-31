See All Pediatric Neurologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Wilson Sy, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wilson Sy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University

Dr. Sy works at Wilson C. Sy, MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilson C. Sy, MD
    110 E Savannah Ave Bldg C202, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 232-8751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Headache
Seizure Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Headache

Seizure Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine
Tension Headache
Cerebral Palsy
Conduct Disorder
Enteritis
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
Tic Disorders
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring
Anxiety
Bedwetting
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Myoclonus
Nausea
Pituitary Tumor
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinusitis
Spina Bifida
Syncope
Tinnitus
Tourette's Syndrome
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Wilson Sy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588726749
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sy has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sy speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

