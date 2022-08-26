See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Wilson Ray, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wilson Ray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Memorial Hospital East.

Dr. Ray works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY SURGERY in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Neurological Surgery
    1040 N Mason Rd Ste 211, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3577
  2. 2
    Washington University School of Medicine Department of Neurology Surgery
    660 S Euclid Ave # 8057, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3577
  3. 3
    Department of Neurological Surgery
    4921 Parkview Pl # 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3577
  4. 4
    Washington University School of Medicine Department of Neurology Surgery
    660 S Euclid Ave # 8057, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Ray has been my chosen neurosurgeon and has performed both a cervical lower lumbar surgery to correct substantial life altering pains. He is not only an experienced, confident and trusted surgeon but he is also an effective communicator and demonstrates empathy as well. Both surgeries were successful and I am pain free and able to resume normal life activities. Highly recommend him!
    Mary — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Wilson Ray, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669575619
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY SURGERY in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ray’s profile.

    Dr. Ray has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

