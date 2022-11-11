Overview

Dr. Wilson Pais, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Pais works at Cape Gastroenterology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.