Overview

Dr. Wilson Murakami, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Murakami works at Mona Suzuki MD, Inc in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.