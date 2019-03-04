See All General Dentists in Plano, TX
Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Lo works at Texas Dental in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marylou Pfaffenberger, DDS
Dr. Marylou Pfaffenberger, DDS
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. James Tritton, DDS
Dr. James Tritton, DDS
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS
Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS
10 (41)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Dental
    5132 Village Creek Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 244-7194

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dental Bonding
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown
Dental Bonding
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
DIAGNOdent® Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
OraVerse® Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?

    Mar 04, 2019
    Really, an incredible dentist. Caring, kind and funny. Both he and his staff are genuine and easy to get along with. Super professional and talented w/o the up sell. It's nice to see a business that prioritizes customer service.
    Brandy Tomlinson — Mar 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lo to family and friends

    Dr. Lo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS.

    About Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558411264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wilson Lo, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.