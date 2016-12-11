Overview

Dr. Wilson Huang, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Huang works at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Placenta Previa and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.