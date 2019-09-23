Overview

Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hartz III works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.