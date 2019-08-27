Dr. Wilson Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilson Edwards, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Wb Edwards MD LLC1607 Lisenby Ave Ste D, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 250-3360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens understands and works with you and your individual situation and Life Style he does not judge. the only problem is he is usually running a little late he's very busy cuz he's a good doctor I don't know what I'll do without him. I just hope my next Doctor will understand that when a regimen works stick with it just like with Dr Edwards as long as I put in my all I hope the doctor puts in theirs good luck Dr. Edwards
About Dr. Wilson Edwards, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588692446
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
