Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumornay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Dr. Dumornay works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Ent Services4101 S Hospital Dr Ste 15, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 368-3348Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Broward Ent & Aesthetics2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 368-3348
-
3
Ft Lauderdale Office3536 N Federal Hwy Ste 102, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 368-3348
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dumornay?
Having had prior experiences with a number of ENT specialists, I would not hesitate to rate Dr. DuMornay as the best I have dealt with. He recently performed an excision of my Submandibular Submaxillary Gland and he has made the experience an extremely pleasant one for me. I was impressed by his professionalism and expertise and by the caliber of support services provided by his office. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1245327246
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Tulane Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumornay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumornay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumornay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumornay works at
Dr. Dumornay has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Anosmia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumornay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dumornay speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumornay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumornay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumornay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumornay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.