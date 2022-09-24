Overview

Dr. Wilson Cueva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from Universidad Catolica Santiago, De Guayaquil, Ecuador and is affiliated with Herrin Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Cueva works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.