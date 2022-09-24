Dr. Wilson Cueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Cueva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilson Cueva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from Universidad Catolica Santiago, De Guayaquil, Ecuador and is affiliated with Herrin Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Cueva works at
Locations
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
TFPS-4900 W Oakland Park Blvd - Ste 101- Bayron4900 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 101, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (305) 823-8510
Steward Advanced Neuroscience Institute Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 107, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Herrin Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Massive Stroke and he was in a Hospital at Right Time and Right Place, he save my Life.
About Dr. Wilson Cueva, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1366608713
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Universidad Catolica Santiago, De Guayaquil, Ecuador
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cueva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cueva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cueva has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cueva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cueva speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cueva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cueva.
