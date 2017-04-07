Dr. Wilson Chau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Chau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilson Chau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Chau works at
Locations
-
1
Wilson C Chau, MD4231 Colden St Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 661-3100
-
2
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chau?
Dr. Wilson Chau was my surgeon back on August 2016. I went to him because I had Gastric Bypass and had lost 144 lbs. I had a lot of stretched skin. He did a Penniculectomy and I have no regrets. I am thankful that I met him. I didn't have to wait long. I went in for my first visit and by my second visit I had my scheduled. If I had to do it all over again, I WOULD. He is an amazing Doctor. Very caring and diligent with his patients. Thank you Dr. Wilson Chau.
About Dr. Wilson Chau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1154334993
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chau works at
Dr. Chau speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.