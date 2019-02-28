Overview

Dr. Wilson Barham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Barham works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.