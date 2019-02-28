Dr. Wilson Barham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Barham, MD
Dr. Wilson Barham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Northeast Louisiana2802 Kilpatrick Blvd, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 855-6282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is the BEST ENT I have been to. After struggling with recurring nosebleeds for years, he was able to diagnose and treat me quickly. He seemed to care about fixing my problem. The whole staff was very nice and the wait time was not excessive.
About Dr. Wilson Barham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Barham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barham has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barham speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barham.
