Overview

Dr. Wilson Baber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Baber works at Ark-la-tex Retina Consultants LLC in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.