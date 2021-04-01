Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asfora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD
Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PERNAMBUCO / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Sanford Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1210 W 18th St Ste 100, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Directions (605) 328-8660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Champaign Dental Group2601 S Minnesota Ave Ste 105MB385, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (305) 646-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
How was your appointment with Dr. Asfora?
Happy 4 year anniversary Dr Wilson Asfora:) I'm still walking! I'm so thankful for you!! I came home on april fool's still walking and still walking 4 years later:) U Rock Doc?? My prayers you have your own hospital some day! Your skills and knowledge need recognition?? Thankful to be your patient always wherever you go??
About Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194706754
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Matarazzo Hosp|Moffitt Hosp-U Calif|U Manitoba|U Ottawa|U Sao Paulo
- St Raphaels Hosp-Yale U
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PERNAMBUCO / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurosurgery
