Dr. Willy Ky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Willy Ky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York Eye & Laser, P.C.3712 Prince St Ste 7C, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
New York Eye & Laser PC13527 38th Ave Ste 398, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 939-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Busy office, but very glad to have Dr. Willy Ky in Flushing! he is a true GEM for the community. Great EYE DOCTOR!
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- NYU MC
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- City University NY
Dr. Ky has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ky speaks Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
