Overview

Dr. Willy Ky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ky works at New York Eye & Laser, P.C. in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.