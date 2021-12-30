Overview

Dr. William Shoup, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Shoup works at The Everett Clinic in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.