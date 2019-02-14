Dr. Willis Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willis Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Martin works at
Andrus Associates Dermatology3809 Computer Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 782-3782Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Martin was very nice and made me feel comfortable even though I was nervous. The visit was quick and all my questions and concerns were addressed!
- Dermatology
- English
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Dermatology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.