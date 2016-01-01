Dr. Willis Holloway Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willis Holloway Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Willis Holloway Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Holloway Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holloway Group Inc.6613 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 603-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holloway Jr?
About Dr. Willis Holloway Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023054434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holloway Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holloway Jr works at
Dr. Holloway Jr has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.