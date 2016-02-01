Dr. Willis Godin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willis Godin, DO
Overview
Dr. Willis Godin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kennedy Hosp Stratford
Dr. Godin works at
Locations
1
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions
2
Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godin is very professional and is very easy to understand. He does feel the need to talk over the patients head or make thing difficult to understand. Most importantly he is very friendly and will to answer all questions no matter how stupid you may think they are. I give Doctor Godin a five star rating!!!
About Dr. Willis Godin, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508944570
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Godin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godin.
